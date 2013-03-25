Cyprus crisis puts Austrian bank secrecy on agenda

| VIENNA, March 25
put Austria's centuries-old tradition of banking secrecy under
fresh scrutiny, posing a potential political problem for Vienna
as it faces European Union and U.S. pressure to crack down on
tax cheats.
Austria and Luxembourg are the only countries that do not
share with other EU members the identities of EU residents with
cross-border bank accounts. Instead Austria taxes interest
income at source and returns the money to other EU states.
Austria has defended the system as more efficient than
exchanging personal information, but the question is
increasingly whether the model is sustainable in the harsh light
cast from Cyprus's ill-fated model of attracting foreign funds.
"There could very well be consequences here from the Cyprus
affair," Willibald Cernko, head of the Austrian Banking
Association and chief executive at UniCredit unit Bank Austria,
said in a weekend radio interview.
In its latest report on Austria, the Paris-based Financial
Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body that fights
tax evasion and money laundering, cited potential dangers.
Historical ties with central and eastern Europe could make
Austria a transit point for drugs and other trafficking, it
said, "as well as a destination for criminal money, attracted by
its reputation for political stability, tradition of banking
secrecy, and attractive tax regime".
Austrian banks for decades used banking secrecy as a
marketing argument, and some still do.
"The strictness of its banking secrecy is part of Austria's
attractiveness internationally - to change the provisions of
section 38 of the Austrian Banking Act requires the equivalent
of a constitutional amendment," Schoellerbank says on its
website.
DONALD DUCK ACCOUNTS
To be sure, Austrian banks have tightened rules on
identifying customers, and even Austrians have capital gains tax
withheld automatically from their accounts. The anonymous
passbook is long a thing of the past.
"No one can open mafia accounts as 'Donald Duck' without
identification. The know-your-customer principle is iron clad,"
Die Presse's Josef Urschitz wrote in a column questioning
whether clinging to bank secrecy was doing more harm than good.
"The banking system is clean, at least cleaner than its
reputation in the rest of the EU. So why in heaven's name risk
being put on the same level as tax havens?"
Bank Austria's Cernko stopped short of saying banks no
longer needed banking secrecy, but said the challenge was
grooming public opinion for an inevitable debate on whether the
law was advantageous or not.
Austria has already struck tax deals with neighbours
Switzerland and Liechtenstein that preserve tax secrecy and is
about to embark on tax talks with the United States, which is
campaigning to track down the offshore wealth of its citizens.
Should Vienna strike a deal with Washington along the lines
of one Switzerland signed last month to make banks disclose
information about U.S. account holders, while withholding
similar information from its fellow EU members, it will be a red
flag for Brussels.
European tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta had in January
criticised Austrian banking secrecy policies and said Vienna
would break the law if it adopted such selective disclosures.
"A country like Austria cannot exchange bank account
information with the United States and refuse it to its partners
in Europe," he told Austrian paper Der Standard.
The Austrian National Bank said it was unaware how much of
the 156 billion euros ($203 billion) in domestic savings
deposits at end-2012 were held by non-Austrian EU residents.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
