Cyprus banks reopen, under tight controls

NICOSIA, March 28 Banks in Cyprus opened their doors on Thursday for the first time in almost two weeks, with tight controls on transactions to prevent a run on deposits after the island was forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package to avert bankruptcy.

In central Nicosia, queues of at least a dozen people had formed outside branches of the country's two biggest lenders, Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank, also known as Laiki.
