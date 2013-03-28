版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Euro zone deposits fastest to leave Cyprus in February

| NICOSIA, March 28

NICOSIA, March 28 Savers from other euro zone countries withdrew 18 percent of the cash they held in Cyprus in February, amid fears the struggling island would impose a tax on bank deposits.

Figures from the Central Bank of Cyprus published on Thursday show deposits from other euro zone states fell 860 million euros to 3.9 billion euros, making them the fastest category to leave the stricken country.
