版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 23日 星期六 05:54 BJT

Cyprus adopts bank bill to split good and bad assets

NICOSIA, March 22 Cyprus adopted legislation on Friday allowing the government to split the island's failing lenders into good and bad banks as it races to clinch a bailout from the European Union and avert a financial meltdown.

Officials say the law is likely to be applied first to Cyprus's second largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, to restructure it without hurting small depositors.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐