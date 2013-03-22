Cyprus considering plus-10 pct levy on big savers-official

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
NICOSIA, March 22 Cypriot leaders are discussing with their international lenders the adoption of a levy of more than 10 percent on bank deposits over 100,000 euros ($130,000), a ruling party official said on Friday, as the island scrambles to clinch a European Union bailout.
"We're trying to safeguard the provident (pension) funds in Cyprus Popular Bank, which are valued at over 600 million euros," the source added.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.