2013年 1月 9日

German parl't unlikely to back Cyprus aid - senior lawmaker

BERLIN Jan 9 The German parliament is unlikely to back financial aid for Cyprus at the present time due to concerns about transparency, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

"There are many question marks regarding Cyprus. On the basis of what we know so far I do not see a majority (in the lower house Bundestag) for financial aid," Rainer Bruederle of the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Merkel's coalition, told the Bild newspaper.

"If the impression exists that German taxpayers are to be liable for dirty money, the aid would not be manageable or acceptable," he added, in an apparent reference to concerns over Cyprus's popularity as a tax haven for wealthy Russians.
