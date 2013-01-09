German parl't unlikely to back Cyprus aid - senior lawmaker

BERLIN Jan 9 The German parliament is unlikely
to back financial aid for Cyprus at the present time due to
concerns about transparency, a senior member of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition was quoted on Wednesday
as saying.
"There are many question marks regarding Cyprus. On the
basis of what we know so far I do not see a majority (in the
lower house Bundestag) for financial aid," Rainer Bruederle of
the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Merkel's coalition,
told the Bild newspaper.
"If the impression exists that German taxpayers are to be
liable for dirty money, the aid would not be manageable or
acceptable," he added, in an apparent reference to concerns over
Cyprus's popularity as a tax haven for wealthy Russians.