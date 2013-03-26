Cyprus merger will produce "very strong bank" - central bank

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
NICOSIA, March 26 The merger of the Bank of Cyprus with the Cyprus Popular Bank, part of a rescue deal for the financially troubled island agreed with international lenders this week, will produce a "very strong bank", the Governor of the Central Bank said on Tuesday.
"After this, Bank of Cyprus will have access from the eurosystem, not ELA but normal financing. The merger with Popular will give us a very strong bank," Cyprus Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.