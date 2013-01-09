No Cyprus aid deal before Feb election - German paper

BERLIN Jan 9 Cyprus can only expect a bailout
in early March after its presidential election next month,
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
sources close to negotiations.
Cyprus holds presidential elections on Feb. 17 and 24 and
the paper said euro zone finance ministers want to wait to work
with the successor of outgoing communist President Dimitris
Christofias, who is not seeking re-election.
"The incumbent Christofias categorically rejects the sale of
state companies. Without privatisation revenues the country
cannot be reformed," the paper quoted sources in Brussels as
saying.
The head of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude
Juncker, said last month the ministers would discuss at their
next meeting on Jan. 21 a deal for Cyprus, one of the smallest
economies in the 17-nation common currency area.
Cyprus sought financial aid - which could be up to 17.5
billion euros ($22.6 billion), equal to its entire gross
domestic product - from the European Union and IMF last June.
Its economic woes stem from its banks' heavy exposure to
crisis-racked Greece.
Further complicating the outlook for the island, a senior
member of Germany's main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) was
quoted on Wednesday as saying his party would not support
financial aid for Cyprus.
"As matters stand, I cannot imagine that German taxpayers
save Cypriot banks whose business model is based on facilitating
tax evasion," SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel told the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung daily.
German media has in the past criticised Cyprus's status as a
popular tax haven for wealthy Russians and expressed unease
about bailing out the country's banks. Cyprus says it is in full
conformity with international rules against money laundering.
The centre-left SPD, which hopes to oust conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel in German elections due in September,
has taken a hard line against tax evasion, including by wealthy
Germans who squirrel away cash in Swiss bank accounts.
Merkel would need SPD votes to secure German parliamentary
backing for a Cypriot bailout.
"If Mrs Merkel wants SPD support for a Cyprus bailout
package she will need good reasons. At present I do not see
them," said Gabriel, whose party is lagging well behind Merkel's
Christian Democrats in opinion polls.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted German government sources as
saying Merkel would only seek parliamentary backing for a
Cypriot bailout if Nicosia embraces "radical reforms".
Merkel is due to take part in a gathering of European Union
conservative parties in Cyprus on Friday.