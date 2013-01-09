Merkel says Cyprus aid talks to take time, German MPs uneasy

* Merkel says Cyprus must pursue reforms in return for aid
* German Bundestag not ready to back aid for Cyprus -
Bruederle
* Lawmakers have concerns over transparency, money
laundering
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Jan 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday she expected talks on a bailout deal for
Cyprus to take time, while a senior member of her coalition said
parliament was not yet ready to approve any financial aid.
Cyprus, whose economic woes stem from its banks' heavy
exposure to crisis-racked Greece, requested financial help from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund last
June. It is not yet clear when the aid will be finalised.
Merkel said that there would be no special conditions for
Cyprus and that it would be expected to pursue deep reforms
including privatisations in return for aid. The Mediterranean
island's outgoing communist president is opposed to selloffs.
"We are far from the end of the talks," Merkel told a news
conference.
"It is important that the troika (of international lenders)
should talk with Cyprus and that there can be no special
conditions for Cyprus because we have common rules in Europe,"
she said.
German media have in the past criticised Cyprus's status as
a popular tax haven for wealthy Russians and expressed unease
about bailing out the island's banks - an issue taken up by two
senior lawmakers in comments published on Wednesday.
"There are many question marks regarding Cyprus. On the
basis of what we know so far I do not see a majority (in the
lower house Bundestag) for financial aid," Rainer Bruederle,
parliamentary leader of Merkel's junior coalition partner, the
Free Democrats, told the Bild newspaper.
"If the impression exists that German taxpayers are to be
liable for dirty money, the aid would not be manageable or
acceptable," Bruederle added.
Cyprus says it is in full conformity with international
rules against money laundering.
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
Bruederle's comments came after the German opposition Social
Democrats (SPD), who up to now have always supported Merkel's
euro zone policy in parliamentary votes, said they could not
support a bailout for the island at the present time due to
concerns over money laundering.
Merkel would need SPD votes to secure German parliamentary
backing for a Cypriot bailout, which could total up to 17.5
billion euros ($22.6 billion), equal to the island's entire
gross domestic product.
The centre-left SPD, which hopes to oust conservative Merkel
in German elections due in September, has taken a hard line on
tax evasion, including by wealthy Germans who squirrel away cash
in Swiss bank accounts.
In Nicosia, Cypriot officials declined to speculate on
Wednesday about when a bailout deal could be concluded, saying
it depended on the results of a recapitalisation assessment of
the Cypriot banking system that is expected around Jan. 15.
A preliminary bailout accord between Cyprus and lenders
leaves open the possibility of privatisations but only if debt
levels are unsustainable.
The head of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude
Juncker, said last month the ministers would discuss a deal for
Cyprus at their next meeting on Jan. 21.
German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing sources close to the
negotiations, said on Wednesday that no deal would come before
early March. Cyprus will hold a presidential election on Feb.
17, with a possible runoff set for Feb. 24.
Handelsblatt said euro zone finance ministers prefer to wait
to work with the successor of President Demetris Christofias, a
communist who is not seeking re-election.