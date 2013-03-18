UPDATE 6-Euro zone urges Cyprus to spare smaller savers from bank levy

* Euro ministers want to spare smaller savers, hit richer
harder
* Unclear if Nicosia will agree, faces parliament vote on
Tuesday
* Euro, European stocks fall but temper losses
* Cypriot banks shut until Thursday
By Michele Kambas and Harry Papachristou
NICOSIA/ATHENS, March 18 Euro zone ministers
urged Cyprus to let smaller savers escape a levy on bank
deposits, before a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that will
either secure the island's financial rescue or threaten default.
A weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a levy on
bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout
by the European Union broke with previous practice that
depositors' savings were sacrosanct.
The euro and stock markets fell on concern that developments
in tiny Cyprus could reignite the financial crisis in the
17-nation euro zone, while angry Cypriots staged protests
outside their heavily guarded parliament.
Before Tuesday's vote, which is too close to call and would
send reverberations across the currency area if lost, euro zone
finance ministers held an evening teleconference and said
depositors with less than 100,000 euros should be protected,
officials said.
Under the deal struck in Brussels on Saturday, bank deposits
under that level would have faced a levy of 6.7 percent, ripping
up the protection savers thought they enjoyed on insured
deposits up to that limit, while those above would be stung for
9.9 percent.
The finance ministers said they favoured a higher, 15.6
percent hit for richer savers, so more modest accounts could be
spared.
That would look similar to a deal the Cypriots, fearing the
destruction of their banking model which lures money from rich
Russians and others, baulked at in Brussels at the weekend.
It was not clear if Nicosia will accept it now but if it
does, it would still raise 5.8 billion euros from the bank levy
as planned, a Greek finance ministry source said.
"All Eurogroup ministers said today they wished there was no
tax below 100,000 euros but you can't force a country to not do
that," the Greek source told Reuters.
"Cyprus doesn't want to impose a large tax above 100,000
because the money will flow out. Two thirds of deposits are from
abroad."
The decision to target bank accounts stunned Cypriots, and
police sealed off parliament as about 400 people staged a noisy
protest outside, aggrieved that their small island of one
million people should be singled out for such treatment.
Demonstrators honked horns and waved placards reading "Hang
the Banksters, Hands off People's Savings" and "Merkel go home
and stay".
Residents emptied cash machines over the weekend and
investors feared a precedent had been set that could reignite
turmoil in the single currency area that the European Central
Bank has calmed in recent months with its pledge to do whatever
it takes to save the euro.
The parliamentary speaker said debate on the bank levy would
be delayed until 1600 GMT on Tuesday to buy more time to build
consensus. Banks, shut on Monday for a bank holiday, will remain
closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to avert any panic.
The Greek source said the vote would go ahead on Tuesday as
planned.
CHANGE COMING
The euro zone had already indicated changes would be
acceptable as long as the return of around six billion euros was
maintained.
"It is up to the government alone to decide if it wants to
change the structure," European Central Bank policymaker Joerg
Asmussen, who was pivotal in the weekend negotiations, told
reporters in Berlin. "The important thing is that the financial
contribution of 5.8 billion euros remains."
On the streets of Nicosia, ordinary Cypriots blamed European
leaders, especially German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Protesters
had inked the word "No" on the palms of their hands. "Europe is
for its people and not for Germany," one placard said.
"They are treating us like guinea pigs," said Takis
Georgiou, 49. "The government has lost its credibility in the
eyes of the people. We'd be better off leaving the euro and
returning to the pound, we don't want to end up like Greece."
On markets, the euro fell before recovering some
losses. European stocks dropped two percent before
recouping most of the lost ground - denoting only modest levels
of concern - with banks taking the heaviest blow.
Approval in Cyprus's 56-member parliament is far from a
given: no party has an absolute majority and three parties say
outright they will not back the tax.
"The most important question is what would happen the
following day if the bill isn't voted," Cyprus central bank
governor Panicos Demetriades told parliament.
"What would certainly happen is that our two big banks would
need to be consolidated. This doesn't mean that they would be
completely destroyed. We will aim for this to happen in a
completely orderly way."
ONE-OFF
Brussels has emphasised that the measure is a one-off for a
country that accounts for just 0.2 percent of European output.
The worst fear is that savers in other, larger European
countries become nervous and start withdrawing funds, although
there was no immediate sign of that on Monday.
"If I were a saver, certainly in Spain or maybe Italy, I
think I'd be looking askance at these measures and think this
could yet happen to me," said Peter Dixon, global financial
economist at Commerzbank.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who has talked with his EU
counterparts, was monitoring developments closely and expected a
"fair" solution, Washington said.
Cyprus's banking sector dwarfs the size of its economy and
has been severely hurt by exposure to its much larger neighbour
Greece.
Moscow is considering extending an existing 2.5 billion euro
loan to help bail the island out and said the fact it had not
been consulted about the bailout could come into play.
"We will consider the issue of restructuring of the loan
taking into account our (future) participation in the
coordinated actions with the European Union to help Cyprus,"
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters.
President Vladimir Putin criticised the bank levy as setting
a dangerous precedent.
"Putin said that such a decision, should it be made, would
be unfair, unprofessional and dangerous," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, a conservative elected
just three weeks ago, said in a TV address that the tax was an
alternative to a disorderly bankruptcy. It was painful, but
"will eventually stabilise the economy and lead it to recovery".
But many legislators remain unconvinced.
"Essentially parliament is called to legalise a decision to
rob depositors blind, against every written and unwritten law,"
said Yiannakis Omirou, speaker of parliament and head of EDEK,
the small Socialist party. "We refuse to subscribe to this."