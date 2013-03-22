WRAPUP 4-Russia rebuffs Cyprus, EU awaits bailout "Plan B"

* Russian finance minister says talks end without result
* ECB says to cut off bank funds without bailout deal by
Monday
* Cypriot leaders mull "solidarity fund", capital controls
* Germany says unclear if Eurogroup to meet over weekend
By Michele Kambas and Lidia Kelly
NICOSIA/MOSCOW, March 22 Russia rebuffed Cypriot
entreaties for aid on Friday, leaving the island's increasingly
isolated leaders scrambling to strike a bailout deal with the
European Union by next week or face the collapse of its
financial system.
In Nicosia, the country's biggest bank urged politicians to
make haste and cut a deal with their EU partners as parliament
considered proposals to nationalise pension funds, pool state
assets and split the country's second-largest bank in a
desperate effort to satisfy those exasperated European allies.
The governor of the Central Bank, Panicos Demetriades,
warned political leaders the country would face a disorderly
bankruptcy on Tuesday unless they approved the bills, an
official present at the talks said.
"The next few hours will determine the future of the
country," government spokesman Christos Stylianides said before
the parliamentary debate. "We must all assume our share of the
responsibility."
Even if the measures are approved, there was no confirmation
they would raise the 5.8 billion euros demanded by the EU in
return for a 10 billion euro ($12.9 billion) bailout to avoid a
default.
The biggest local bank, the Bank of Cyprus, urged
the government to go back and make a deal from the European
Union, under which larger deposits over 100,000 euros, would be
taxed. It was preferable, it said, to a collapse of the system
and a return to the Cypriot pound which would wipe out assets.
"There must be no further delay," the bank said.
Cypriot insistence on taxing even small savers - in hopes of
limiting damage to an offshore banking sector heavily dependent
on larger Russian depositors - saw a bailout deal that had been
agreed with the EU a week ago rejected by parliament on Tuesday.
Several hundred people rallied peacefully outside parliament
on Friday, holding banners saying 'No to the victimisation of
banks'. "Our so-called friends and partners sold us out," said
Marios Panayides, 65.
"They have completely abandoned us on the edge of an abyss."
Elsewhere, depositors, who have been besieging bank cash
machines all week, queued again to withdraw what they could.
The clock was running down to a Monday deadline set by the
European Central Bank for a deal to be in struck before it cuts
funds to Cyprus's stricken banks, potentially pushing it out of
Europe's single currency.
RUSSIAN REFUSAL
Nicosia angrily rejected a proposed levy on tax deposits in
exchange for the EU bailout on Tuesday and turned to the Kremlin
to renegotiate a loan deal, win more financing and lure Russian
investors to Cypriot banks and gas reserves.
"The talks have ended as far as the Russian side is
concerned," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told
reporters after two days of crisis talks with his Cypriot
counterpart, Michael Sarris.
Russians have billions of euros at stake in Cyprus's
outsized and now crippled banking sector, a factor in the EU's
unprecedented demand that bigger depositors take a hit in the
interests of keeping Cyprus afloat.
But Siluanov said Russian investors were not interested in
Cypriot gas and that the talks had ended without result. Sarris
was due to fly home, where lawmakers were locked in yet more
crisis talks.
New bills submitted to the Cypriot parliament included a
"solidarity fund" to bundle state assets, including future gas
revenues and nationalised semi-state pension funds, as the basis
for an emergency bond issue.
JP Morgan likened it to "a national fire sale", and euro
zone paymaster Germany indicated it opposed the nationalisation
of pension funds.
They were also considering a bank restructuring bill that
officials said would see the country's second largest lender,
Cyprus Popular Bank, split into good and bad assets,
and a government call for the power to impose capital controls
to stem a flood of funds leaving the island when banks reopen on
Tuesday after a week-long shutdown.
"PLAYING WITH FIRE"
There was no silver bullet, however, and Cyprus's partners
in the 17-nation currency bloc were increasingly unimpressed. It
was unclear whether parliament would even vote on the bills on
Friday.
"I still believe we will get a settlement, but Cyprus is
playing with fire," Volker Kauder, a leading conservative ally
of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told public television ARD.
Merkel told lawmakers that nationalisation of pension funds
was unacceptable as a way to plug a hole in finances and clinch
the bailout, parliamentary sources said.
Two lawmakers quoted the chancellor as saying debt
sustainability and bank restructuring would have to be the core
of any deal, which she called a matter of "credibility".
They also quoted Merkel as saying: "There is no way we can
accept that", and "I hope it does not come to a crash".
Her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said he did not
know whether euro zone finance ministers would meet over the
weekend. "I can't say in advance if and when Cyprus will deliver
results," he said.
Cypriots have been stunned by the pace of the unfolding
drama, having elected conservative President Nicos Anastasiades
barely a month ago on a mandate to secure a bailout.
News that the deal would involve a levy on bank deposits,
even for smaller savers, outraged Cypriots.
While EU lenders, notably Germany, had wanted larger,
uninsured bank depositors to bear some of the cost of
recapitalising the banks, Cyprus feared for its reputation as an
offshore banking haven and planned to spread the levy to
deposits under 100,000 were covered by state insurance.
Senior euro zone officials acknowledged in a confidential
conference call on Wednesday that they were "in a mess" and
discussed imposing capital controls to insulate the currency
area from a possible collapse of the small Cypriot economy.
Cyprus itself refused to take part in the call, minutes of
which were seen by Reuters. Several participants described its
absence as troubling and reflecting the wider confusion
surrounding the island's predicament.
In Brussels, a senior European Union official told Reuters
an ECB withdrawal would mean Cyprus's biggest banks being wound
up, wiping out the large deposits it has sought to protect, and
probably forcing the country to abandon the euro.
"If the financial sector collapses, then they simply have to
face a very significant devaluation, and faced with that
situation, they would have no other way but to start having
their own currency," the EU official said.
Cypriot banks have been crippled by their exposure to
Greece, the centre of the euro zone debt crisis.
On Friday, Greece began transferring the Greek units of
Cypriot banks to a Greek banking group, in coordination with the
central bank in Cyprus, ending uncertainty for local savers.