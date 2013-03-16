Cyprus president says depositors had to pay to avoid bankruptcy

NICOSIA, March 16 Cypriot President Nicos
Anastasiades said on Saturday a levy on bank depositors was a
painful decision he had to make in order to obtain financial
aid, or else the island's economy would have gone bankrupt.
Anastasiades, elected three weeks ago with a pledge to
negotiate a swift bailout, said refusal to agree to terms would
have led to the collapse of the island's two largest banks.
The president said he would make a state address on Sunday,
when the island's parliament was scheduled to meet in an
emergency session to decide whether to approve the measure.
The eastern Mediterranean nation becomes the fifth country
after Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain to turn to the euro
zone for financial aid.
But in a radical departure from previous aid packages - and
one which triggered fury across the island - euro zone finance
ministers forced Cyprus's savers to forfeit up to 10 percent of
their deposits to raise almost 6 billion euros.
"On Tuesday ... we would either chose the catastrophic
scenario of disorderly bankruptcy or the scenario of a painful
but controlled management of the crisis," Anastasiades said in a
written statement.
Had Cyprus chosen the "catastrophic scenario", he said, from
Tuesday one of the two distressed banks would have ceased to
operate since the European Central Bank had already decided to
terminate provision of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA).
"The second bank would suspend its work, and neither could
avoid collapse," he said.
Although he did not name the banks, he was referring to
Cyprus Popular Bank, the recipient of the ELA facility
for months, and Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest
bank.
If the banks collapsed, he said, the state would be obliged
to compensate depositors with a bill potentially reaching 30
billion euros, which the state would be unable to pay.
Thousands of Cypriots converged on automatic teller machines
on Saturday to withdraw cash, leaving many inoperative by
mid-afternoon. Co-operative credit societies, normally open for
business on Saturdays, were forced to close to prevent a run on
deposits.