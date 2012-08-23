Dutch minister urges Germany to hold firm on Greece

BERLIN Aug 23 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees
De Jager urged Germany to maintain its tough stance on aid to
Greece in an interview due to be published on Friday, when
Greece's prime minister is due to hold talks in Berlin with
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"I say to the German government that it is best for it to
stick with its strict position (towards Athens)," De Jager told
the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper in excerpts of the
interview released on Thursday evening.
"Delaying correct measures helps nobody, not even the
Greeks," said the minister, whose country is a staunch ally of
Germany in insisting that euro zone member states implement
tough austerity measures to overcome the debt crisis.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to ask
Merkel on Friday to show more patience towards his country as it
struggles to make further painful spending cuts in return for
continued financial aid. He will also hold talks with French
President Francois Hollande in Paris on Saturday.