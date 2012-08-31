UPDATE 1-Coeure says EU funds' support enough for ECB buying

JOUR-EN-JOSAS, France Aug 31 France's member on
the ECB executive board Benoit Coeure appeared to take a softer
line than his German colleague on conditions for the central
bank buying sovereign debt, saying on Friday that simply support
of the EU's rescue funds would suffice.
Late on Thursday, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said the bank should only buy sovereign
bonds if the International Monetary Fund was involved in setting
economic reform programmes that should be a condition for its
intervention.
The ECB is preparing to lower painful borrowing costs in
Spain and Italy, in the teeth of Bundesbank opposition, in order
to buy the euro zone governments time to negotiate legal and
political hurdles to a longer-term response to the euro zone
crisis.
Coeure, who joined the ECB's six-man Executive Board at the
start of this year, said that any intervention by the central
bank in the short-term sovereign bond market must be subject to
"strict conditionality".
"From my point of view, this means a request for support
from the EFSF and the ESM (rescue funds) on the primary debt
market," he told a business conference outside Paris.
"The integrity of the euro is under threat," he said. "The
ECB will do everything possible within the limits of its mandate
to defend the euro's integrity."
The bank was studying ways of ensuring that money it had
created with its LTRO issuance of three-year liquidity in late
2011 and early 2012 was reaching households and businesses in
the 17-nation monetary zone.
He said that proposals for a "banking union" - involving
joint financial regulation and banking resolution in the
currency area - was a step in this direction but the bank stood
ready to use new instruments.
Coeure said that capital markets in the euro zone were not
functioning normally and he said banks in the currency zone must
continue to lend outside their national borders.