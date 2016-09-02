INVESTMENT FOCUS-Any ECB move into stocks unlikely to be plain sailing

* Analysts say all options on the table for the ECB
* BOJ buying of stocks sets precedent for the euro zone
* ECB would struggle to match BOJ's equity purchases
* Euro zone scheme seen as far more complex than Japan
* Europe, Japan ETF graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bZ1IkA
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 2 The ECB may soon be forced to
follow the Bank of Japan's example and buy equities as part of
any expanded stimulus programme, but it faces significant
hurdles in helping all 19 euro zone members equally without
distorting a key market for investors.
The European Central Bank could run out of eligible bonds
for its 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying scheme, meaning
alternative options are on the table should it decide to loosen
policy further to lift growth and inflation across the bloc.
Analysts say these could include large-scale share buying, a
policy that the BOJ has already adopted after it started
purchasing equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) for its own
quantitative easing scheme six years ago.
ETFs allow an investor to trade a range of assets, from a
basket of stocks to government debt. ETFs, which offer a
convenient way to purchase a broad basket of securities in a
single transaction from an exchange, have risen in popularity
with investors due to their simplicity and lower fees.
But buying ETFs in the 19-nation euro zone would be far from
simple for the ECB, both practically and politically.
"How do you buy an index which favours all countries within
the euro zone? Obviously the ECB doesn't want to be seen
favouring one market above another," said Commerzbank economist
Peter Dixon.
The BOJ doubled its ETF purchases in late July to an annual
pace of 6 trillion yen ($58 billion). According to SPDR ETFs,
the BOJ is now estimated to hold almost 50 percent of the total
Japanese ETF market.
Investments in Europe-listed ETFs are worth just over $500
billion, compared with nearly $200 billion in Japan and more
than $2 trillion in the United States, according to consultancy
firm ETFGI. tmsnrt.rs/2bZ1IkA
Although the European ETF market is bigger than Japan's,
such a scheme would have to benefit 19 member states, from
heavyweight Germany to much smaller Slovakia.
If it buys an ETF that tracks a pan-European stock index
such as the Euro STOXX 50 or MSCI's EMU index
, which are weighted in terms of market
capitalisations, the ECB runs the risks of being seen to favour
only the bloc's biggest economies or sectors.
But if it bought single-country ETFs, then it could run into
liquidity issues since the ETF market is still developing.
CAREFUL
Of the top 10 firms listed by market cap in the MSCI EMU
stock index, four are French, three are German, with the rest
listed in Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.
The BOJ's foray into equity buying highlights potential
pitfalls. While the BOJ does not reveal details of its buying,
analysts say it disproportionately benefits a handful of
high-priced shares that have outsized weightings in the Nikkei
stock average.
The ECB has been careful to limit its asset buying in a way
which follows some orderly distribution across the region.
Under its government bond-buying scheme, the ECB buys bonds
in relation to a country's contribution to the bank - although
it has deviated from this already in purchases of corporate
bonds.
"As with the current bond buying programme, the capital key
would certainly be an issue they have to think about," said
Antoine Lesné, EMEA head of ETF strategy at SPDR ETFs, part of
State Street Global Advisors.
"This would determine the choice of the index and/or the
strategy. Then one would need to look at the current product
availability. This would also skew the impact on the larger
contributors to the euro zone economy which may need less of
that support compared with those of the periphery for example."
The ECB gathers next week and since it last met, other major
central banks, such as the Bank of England, have ramped up their
monetary easing efforts.
There are many options available to the ECB before it
chooses to buy ETFs and tweaking the parameters of its current
bond-buying programme would also ease pressure on the central
bank to follow more radical measures such as stock purchases.
Partly because of the complexity and because stock
investments are not as prevalent in Europe as in the United
States, there may be fewer benefits from such a plan than from
other options.
Asked in May whether the ECB would contemplate buying
equities, its vice president Vitor Constancio said only that no
further measures would be adopted so soon after policy was eased
in March. At least two ETF providers contacted by Reuters said
they had not been in any discussions with the ECB.
"Equities are fraught with more questions and that would
make buying by any central bank a little more difficult of a
pill to swallow," said Thomas Bartolacci, head of ETF Capital
Markets, U.K., at Vanguard, the second-biggest provider of ETFs
in the world after BlackRock.
