JP Morgan changes ECB call after euro zone business growth data

LONDON Aug 23 JP Morgan said on Tuesday that it
no longer expects the European Central Bank to cut interest
rates, or announce an extension of its bond-buying programme in
September, after better-than-expected euro zone business growth
data.
The bank had previously been calling for a rate cut of 10
basis points. It said while it still expected the ECB to extend
quantitative easing by nine months to December 2017, it no
longer expected this to be announced at the ECB's Sep. 8
meeting.
"The positive news from today's PMI has implications for our
growth and ECB forecasts," JP Morgan said in a note, saying it
was not making a change to its growth forecasts on Tuesday but
only flagging that it could be higher than previously expected.
Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index edged up
to a seven-month high in August, data on Tuesday showed, beating
expectations in a Reuters poll of economists.
