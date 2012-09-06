REPEAT-ECB meeting went well, "no trouble" - Juncker

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 A meeting of the European Central Bank's governing council went well on Thursday and there was "no trouble", the head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters.

Juncker was speaking after attending the long-awaited meeting of the ECB devoted to discussing plans for a new programme of bond buying to reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.

The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, has strongly criticised the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo against central bank funding of state budgets.