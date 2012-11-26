Spurred by the debt crisis, euro zone is shaping up-study

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 26 Under pressure from debt
markets, the euro zone as a whole is turning into a much more
balanced and potentially more dynamic economy, a study showed on
Monday.
The three-year-old sovereign debt crisis, started by
unsustainably high debt in Greece, has forced Athens, as well as
Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy to embark on ambitious
economic reforms to win back market confidence.
The annual report, prepared by the Brussels-based Lisbon
Council think-tank, said Greece was now the leader in economic
reforms towards healthy economic fundamentals, followed by
Ireland, Estonia, Spain and Portugal.
"Almost all countries in need of adjustment ... are slashing
their underlying fiscal deficits and improving their external
competitiveness at an impressive speed," the report said.
Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain have all applied for
euro zone loans to help them cope with the effects of the
sovereign debt crisis.
"All of the four eurozone countries that have been granted
external assistance - Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain - have
strengthened their adjustment efforts over the last 12 months,"
the report said.
"In other words, under the pressure of crisis, the countries
that need to shape up fast are doing so. The results reveal no
trace of a "moral hazard," that is of a hypothetical risk that
outside support could blunt the readiness to adjust," it said.
The report, called the 2012 Euro Plus Monitor, showed that
external imbalances, which were one of the reasons for the debt
crisis, were diminishing and that wage pressures were converging
rapidly within the euro zone.
Real unit labour costs were falling sharply in Greece,
Ireland, Portugal and Spain. On the other hand, wage moderation,
long seen as holding up internal German demand, has ended.
"More than anything else, this shows that serious structural
adjustments can happen - and are happening - within the confines
of the monetary union," the report said.
It said that while the euro and its governance structure
still needed to be improved further, they were already providing
an important framework in which countries can successfully
reform themselves.
"If the eurozone gets through the current acute crisis and
stays on the reform path, it could eventually emerge from the
crisis as the most dynamic of the major Western economies," the
study said.