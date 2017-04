THE HAGUE Jan 11 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem would seriously consider becoming chairman of euro zone finance ministers if he were asked, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

"As far as the Netherlands is concerned, it would be good if it was a minister from one of the stronger countries. Who it will be is not certain. If the choice falls on Jeroen Dijsselbloem he will certainly seriously think about it," Rutte told reporters.