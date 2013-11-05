UPDATE 1-Euro zone turns corner but growth, inflation subdued - EU

* Euro zone growth to pick up over 2014 and 2015
* Euro zone budget deficit to fall, debt to peak in 2014
* Inflation seen stable well below ECB target
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 5 The euro zone economy will
expand slightly more slowly next year than expected because of
weaker private demand and investment, while inflation will stay
well below the central bank target over the next two years.
The European Commission forecasts, published on Tuesday, are
likely to add to arguments for an interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank, which is to discuss its next policy move
on Thursday.
They also add ammunition to those arguing for a euro zone
banking union to help increase private demand and investment
through an easier flow of credit to the economy.
The Commission forecast that the economy of the 18 countries
that will share the euro from next year will expand 1.1 percent
in 2014 after a 0.4 percent contraction this year. In 2015, the
euro zone is to accelerate to growth of 1.7 percent.
The last Commission forecast in May saw euro zone growth of
1.2 percent in 2014. But recession is behind the euro zone and
the pace of recovery will slowly accelerate quarter-on-quarter.
"There are increasing signs that the European economy has
reached a turning point," said EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn. "The fiscal consolidation and structural
reforms undertaken in Europe have created the basis for
recovery."
The Commission forecasts that in 2014 all European Union
countries except Cyprus and Slovenia will see their economies
grow, with the biggest Germany expanding 1.7 percent and second
biggest France 0.9 percent.
"As the two largest euro zone economies, Germany and France
together hold the key to stronger growth and employment in
Europe," Rehn told a news conference.
"If Germany and France together implement what (EU leaders
have) recommended, they will do a great service to the entire
euro zone and its growth and employment," he said, referring to
boosting domestic demand in Germany and fiscal consolidation,
lower labour costs and more competition in services in France.LESS AUSTERITY
Many euro zone governments were forced to sharply rein in
spending over the last three years as investors began demanding
unsustainably high prices for lending to them over concerns they
might never get paid back. The tight fiscal policy was one of
the main factors behind the two-year euro zone recession, but
helped win back some investor confidence.
The Commission forecast the euro zone's aggregated budget
deficit would shrink to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in
2014 and 2.4 percent in 2015 from 3.1 percent this year, as
consolidation continues at a slower pace to help growth.
EU budget rules, tightened over the last three years of the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, will put more pressure on
governments to cut budget deficits below the ceiling of 3
percent of GDP and then bring accounts into balance or surplus.
The Commission will announce next week if 2014 budget drafts
of euro zone countries are in line with EU rules. The forecasts
showed some countries will need to tweak policies to meet their
deadlines for deficit cuts.
Austria and Belgium, which had until this year to cut the
budget shortfall, appear to have comfortably met the deadline,
but Slovakia's deficit is to grow to 3.2 percent next year from
3.0 percent expected this year, unless policies change.
The Netherlands and Malta, with a deadline of 2014, will
need to adopt new steps because on a scenario of unchanged
policies they will end up with shortfalls of 3.3 percent and 3.4
percent of GDP respectively next year.
France and Slovenia, both with a 2015 deadline, will also
miss their targets unless they take action. Slovenia's deficit
could balloon to 7.1 percent next year from 5.8 percent in 2013
because of the need to recapitalise its mainly state-owned
banks.
The Commission forecast public debt will peak at 95.9
percent of GDP next year, up from 95.5 percent this year and
then fall to 95.4 percent in 2015.
BETTER EXPORTS
Reforms forced onto governments by the crisis will see euro
zone countries becoming more competitive. Greece, Ireland,
Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus and Slovenia would see improvements
in their current accounts in 2014, after strong gains in 2013,
the Commission said.
Better euro zone exports of goods and services come despite
an appreciation of the euro, which is likely to continue in
2014, Commission data showed.
The strong euro will help keep down inflation, providing
another argument for those who favour an ECB interest rate cut,
like Italy.
Euro zone inflation, which the ECB wants to keep below, but
close to 2 percent over a two-year horizon, will be 1.5 percent
this year and next and 1.4 percent in 2015, reflecting the slow
recovery and record high unemployment, seen at around 12 percent
in 2014 and 2015, the Commission said.
Companies need access to affordable credit rates to start
investing and hiring again. Now, companies in Greece, Cyprus or
Portugal have to pay much higher rates to borrow than their
competitors in Germany or France.
"Within a monetary union with well-integrated financial
markets, firms with a similar risk profile should face similar
credit conditions and interest rates irrespective of the member
state in which they are located," the Commission said.