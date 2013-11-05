EU Commission predicts inflation in euro zone to stay low

BRUSSELS Nov 5 Inflation in the euro zone will
stay subdued and unemployment will hover around current record
highs for two years, the European Commission forecast on
Tuesday, adding to the ECB's dilemma over how to shelter a
nascent economic recovery.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that it expected the
annual inflation rate in 17 countries sharing the euro to stay
at 1.5 percent this year and next before dropping to 1.4 percent
in 2015, below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.
Inflation has fallen sharply, approaching a new four-year
low in October. The ECB is not expected to cut interest rates at
its Thursday rate-setting meeting although it may give guidance
as to how it intends to help the recovery.
The Commission said it expected unemployment, which was at a
record high in the euro zone of 12.2 percent in September, to
stay at that level next year before falling to 11.8 percent in
2015.