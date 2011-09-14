France says no cause for concern over its banks

PARIS, Sept 14 France's banking system is in good shape and there are no grounds for concern about it, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.

"French banks are very solid and still have good ratings," Pecresse told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. "There is every to have confidence in our banking system."

Moody's Investor Service earlier downgraded its credit ratings on two major French banks, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), citing concerns over their exposure to Greek debt. [ID:nL3E7KE09F] (Reporting by Yann Leguernigou; Writing by Vicky Buffery)