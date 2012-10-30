French finmin says euro zone move towards debt mutualisation

BERLIN Oct 30 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said in Berlin on Tuesday the euro zone should take
the first steps towards some kind of mutualisation of its debt,
though he recognised that Angela Merkel's government rejected
jointly-issued "Eurobonds".
"We are not talking any more about Eurobonds. I know it is a
red line here in Germany, for some, the present government among
them," the French minister said at a conference alongside his
German peer Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"What I mean is that we need to address together the debt
issue, and this must be backed by all 17 members of the euro
zone, in order to pool some short-term sovereign funding
instruments to build a first step towards some kind of
mutualisation of the debt," said Moscovici, speaking in English.