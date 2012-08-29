UPDATE 2-France extends euro zone olive branch to Berlin

* French PM says Franco-German couple at heart of Europe
* Comes after France sided with Spain, Italy on austerity
* Pledges France to budget commitments, boost
competitiveness
By Daniel Flynn
JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France, Aug 29 France's Socialist
government made a public show of unity with Germany on Wednesday
with pledges to cooperate closely with Berlin on Europe, seeking
to dampen talk that Paris was siding with southern European
nations against austerity.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Paris was determined
to press ahead with Berlin on stronger economic governance in
Europe to resolve the debt crisis -- a persistent German demand
but a divisive issue for the ruling Socialist Party in France,
where many are reluctant to cede more authority to Brussels.
President Francois Hollande's policy of showing sympathy to
debt-laden nations like Italy and Spain as they face more
austerity demands has stirred concern in some quarters that he
is not closely enough aligned with Germany's Angela Merkel.
Yet Ayrault, a German speaker who has input on bilateral
issues, said Paris was keenly focused on relations with Berlin,
the euro zone's top economy and effective paymaster.
"The next phase of European construction will only be
possible thanks to Franco-German agreement," Ayrault told an
annual conference of France's Medef business chamber. "The
Franco-German couple is more necessary than ever."
But as Paris and Berlin lay plans for closer economic union,
they should not shut out the views of other EU partners, Ayrault
said, adding that Italy in particular must play a "driving
role".
His comments, which seemed aimed at silencing any concerns
about the Franco-German relationship, were echoed by other
senior cabinet members. Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told a
meeting of French ambassadors that the Paris-Berlin axis was
"crucial" to Europe.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, meanwhile, told Les Echos
newspaper that, while there had been "a period of
apprenticeship", relations with Berlin were now working well.
Officials in Berlin have suggested that Hollande, who won
power in May with a campaign against German-led austerity, has
recognised that he needs to work closely with Berlin to resolve
the four-year-old euro zone crisis.
"The French have finally realised that they need us to get
things done in Europe," one senior German official said this
week, after a meeting between Moscovici and his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Monday.
Moscovici told Les Echos he had set up a Franco-German
working group with Schaeuble to forge a common position on euro
zone issues and competitiveness.
"We are ready to go further in European integration provided
each step includes a further element of solidarity. That is why
we have not dropped the idea of pooling national public debts,"
he was quoted as saying.
DETERMINED TO KEEP GREECE IN EURO
Last weekend, Hollande followed Merkel's firm line after
meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Paris,
saying Greece must show its commitment to reform before
receiving further aid from Europe.
Ayrault, however, made it plain that France continues to
favour further support for southern Europe.
"Integration with solidarity that means, in the short term,
that we are determined to do everything to keep Greece in the
euro zone," he told the conference.
"It also means strengthened stabilisation mechanisms for our
partners in southern Europe. In this context we must push ahead
quickly with a banking union," he said, referring to plans for
joint European bank supervision.
Ayrault said that, with the euro zone's debt crisis weighing
heavily on France's economy, his government's top priority was
to restore stability to Europe and this meant France must stick
scrupulously to its own EU deficit-cutting commitments.
He reiterated that France was determined to retain its
financial credibility by hitting its 3 percent deficit target
next year, though he recognised that this would require paring
back spending next year.
The government needs to find some 30 billion euros ($38
billion) i n deficit cuts next year, half of which it has said
will come from spending. "But budget restraint alone is not
enough, we see that today in the countries of southern Europe:
without growth, nothing is possible," he said.
Ayrault also sought to comfort corporations alarmed by
billions of euros in tax rises in this year's budget, telling
the Medef conference that an upcoming tax reform would help to
improve France's flagging competitiveness -- an apparent
reference to plans to reduce social charges on labour.
"We welcome the prime minister's speech...but speeches are
not enough: we imperatively need in the coming weeks a
pro-business budget for France," Medef chief Marisol Parisot
told a news conference.