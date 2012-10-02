France, Finland want swift Spain, Greece solutions

PARIS Oct 2 France and Finland want solutions
agreed in the next few weeks to the debt crises in Spain and
Greece, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday following a
meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.
"On Spain and Greece, we both agreed that decisions should
be taken in the next few weeks," Hollande told reporters, after
the pair discussed their positions ahead of an Oct. 18-19
European Union Summit.
Greece is haggling with the EU and International Monetary
Fund lenders over a new installment of financial aid, while
Spain is on the verge of becoming the next euro zone country to
request a bailout for its public finances.