French finmin says not a candidate to head Eurogroup

PARIS Dec 7 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he was not a candidate to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the Eurogroup committee of euro zone finance ministers.

"We will think about it collectively, I am not a candidate," he told BFM TV.

