German-French plan won't be miracle cure, Berlin says

BERLIN Oct 10 Germany and France have begun
working on a joint package for the euro zone debt crisis
promised by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas
Sarkozy, but Merkel's spokesman cautioned on Monday against
expecting a "miracle cure".
"The German and French governments are convinced this will
be a contribution to the euro zone winning back confidence and
its capacity to act -- and I do mean a contribution, not the
'miracle cure' everyone keeps asking for," said Merkel's
spokesman Steffen Seibert.
He told a news conference that German and French experts
would work on the details confidentially to have them ready by
the end of October for the wider euro zone to discuss.
