版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 23:23 BJT

Germany's Merkel says must move quickly on euro zone crisis

OTTAWA Aug 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday time is of the essence in making progress on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, adding that she feels European leaders are on the right track.

Merkel spoke to reporters following a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in Ottawa, where they also pledged to move quickly to complete a free trade agreement.

