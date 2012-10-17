UPDATE 1-Berlin wants "decisive step" towards fiscal union

* Germany tries to shift summit debate to fiscal integration
* Berlin rejects January target for bank supervision body
* Says up to Spain to decide whether it needs EU aid
BERLIN, Oct 17 Germany urged its European
partners on Wednesday to agree to cede control over their
budgets to a central authority in Brussels, setting up a clash
with France and other single currency members at a summit of the
bloc's leaders this week.
At a briefing in Berlin before the Thursday-Friday summit, a
senior aide to German Chancellor Angela Merkel also rebuffed
pressure for quick moves to create a pan-European bank
supervisor.
The French and southern European countries want the new
supervisory body to be up and running by January, in part
because that would be a trigger for Europe's new rescue fund,
the ESM, to begin injecting aid directly into struggling banks.
But Berlin has made clear repeatedly in recent weeks that
the January deadline, floated by European officials at a summit
in June, is unrealistic.
Instead, Merkel's government is trying to shift the debate
towards closer fiscal integration, a sensitive subject in
capitals like Paris.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble proposed
creating a new "currency commissioner" with power over national
budgets, an idea the senior official said Merkel supported.
"It is important for us, on the question of economic policy
coordination, to make a decisive step forward," the official
said.
"If the European Commission is to receive a stronger role,
then the question must be answered how this can be done in a
sensible, effective, rapid way. A possible answer to this is a
currency commissioner with a high level of autonomy."
A second senior official added: "The chancellor and the
finance minister have the exact same analysis of what led to the
problems in Europe and the same analysis of what kind of reforms
are necessary to solve these problems."
The officials made clear that decisions on closer economic
coordination were not expected until an EU summit in December at
the earliest.
In addition to closer coordination in the fiscal and banking
spheres, leaders are also expected to discuss Spain, which
appears to be moving closer to requesting aid from the ESM, most
likely in the form of a precautionary credit line.
The first official disputed that Berlin was trying to
dissuade Madrid from seeking support, saying it was "not
Germany's role to give Spain a red or green light".