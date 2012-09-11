版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 14:33 BJT

Germany's constitutional court won't delay bailout fund ruling

BERLIN, Sept 11 Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday it would not postpone its long-awaited ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund despite a new legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.

Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in its hands when it rules on Wednesday whether the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead, after already holding it up for several months.

