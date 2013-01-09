Merkel says no special terms for Cyprus in euro zone aid talks

BERLIN Jan 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday there could be no special bailout conditions
for Cyprus that did not include the need for economic reforms
such as privatisations, which have been ruled out by the
island's outgoing communist president.
"We agree it is important that the troika should talk with
Cyprus and that there can be no special conditions for Cyprus
because we have common rules in Europe," Merkel told a news
conference. "We are far from the end of the talks."
She was speaking after talks with visiting Maltese Prime
Minister Lawrence Gonzi, who said that "privatisations were one
of the key elements that allowed Malta to move forward" and make
its economy more competitive.