Merkel, Hollande to offer Greece little comfort

By Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Aug 23 Angela Merkel and Francois
Hollande are expected to tell Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras this week that they can give him little leeway on easing
the terms of his country's bailout agreement.
The French and German leaders meet on Thursday to fine-tune
their joint message to Samaras, who is on a charm offensive
seeking more time for Athens to meet its bailout commitments.
Senior German coalition leaders have signalled there is
little chance of that and Merkel herself poured cold water on
far-reaching concessions on Wednesday.
"I am going into these talks with the awareness that we have
to achieve that every partner sticks to his commitments," Merkel
told reporters during a trip to Moldova.
The chancellor may also lean on France's new Socialist
leader to set an example to the euro zone by applying some
austerity himself in France's 2013 budget debate next month.
Merkel receives Samaras on Friday and Hollande receives him
on Saturday, at a moment of rare optimism on financial markets
that the European Union - especially the European Central Bank -
is poised for decisive action on the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB has attempted to dampen talk that it could come to
the aid of euro states like Spain and Italy by capping spreads
on their bonds. On Greece, Samaras is hoping creditors will let
him spread out painful economic reforms over four years instead
of two to soften their impact on the population.
"All we want is a bit of 'air to breathe' to get the economy
running and to increase state income. More time does not
automatically mean more money," Samaras told the German daily
Bild in an interview ahead of his visit.
TROIKA MISSION
In a country that is tiring of funding repeated bailout
requests from its weaker euro zone partners, German officials
defer questions about giving Athens more latitude to the results
of a "troika" mission by the EU, ECB and International Monetary
Fund, which are due in September.
The centre-left French government is careful to strike a
balance between Hollande's preference for growth measures over
austerity and the recognition that Athens must reign in public
spending as a condition for international aid.
"The president has always maintained it is indispensable for
Greece to respect its commitments while at the same time it
should be given hope for growth," an aide to Hollande said.
Rainer Bruederle, parliamentary group leader for the junior
German coalition partner the Free Democrats, has said that
Greece will have to cut its deficit below 3 percent by the end
of 2014. His counterpart for Merkel's conservatives, Volker
Kauder, categorically ruled out any changes to the time frame.
But Berlin and Paris may meet halfway, with signs that
Merkel's conservatives, if not ready to postpone the targets,
may be ready to show Athens other leeway if the troika finds it
meeting the broad terms of its rescue package.
"With Greece, we cannot change the cornerstones of the aid
package or tamper with the principle of conditionality. But I
can imagine we could adapt certain things within that framework
such as interest rates or maturities on credit, like we already
did with the first package," said Merkel MP Norbert Barthle.
LAST CHANCE
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece was staring
at its "last chance" to avoid bankruptcy, but a decision to
grant more time would depend on the findings of thy troika.
"As far as the immediate future is concerned the ball is in
the Greek court," Juncker said during a visit to Athens. "In
fact this is the last chance and Greek citizens have to know
this."
Merkel and Hollande will try to project confidence they can
go some way towards replicating the "Merkozy" alliance that gave
the euro zone some semblance of leadership under Hollande's
predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.
"The European Union faces important issues in the second
half of 2012, including Greece, further development of economic
and currency union, and independent bank oversight for Europe,"
said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
"These are issues that Germany and France should agree on
and find a common path," said Seibert, setting out the agenda
for Thursday's talks between the two leaders.
"It's not just about balancing budgets, although we must
hold to that, it's also about growth," French Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said of Hollande's visit.
But some German officials say the relationship is off to a
rocky start, which might explain why the pair will only give a
brief statement at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) before they meet, rather
than a full news conference after their talks.
"Greece is the first big test for Hollande and Merkel after
the summer break," Daniela Schwarzer of the German Institute for
International and Security Affairs said. "Hollande's second will
be to present the 2013 French budget by the end of September."
After Hollande managed to weigh down Merkel's European pact
for budget responsibility with his pro-growth measures, she will
be watching closely his attempts to meet his own deficit targets
with spending cuts and tax measures, German officials say.
"If Hollande gives up on his targets because of rising
domestic political resistance, we can hardly expect more painful
reforms from states like Italy or Spain," said one government
source in Berlin, speaking on condition of anonymity.