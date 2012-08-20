Germany will not soften Greek demands - foreign minister

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
BERLIN Aug 20 Germany will not substantially soften its agreements with Greece, its foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said on Monday, after meeting with his Greek counterpart Dimitris Avramopoulos.
Greece is expected to lobby for a two-year extension when its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets this week with Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker.
But Avramopoulos said his government would present an 11.7 billion euro reform package in several weeks to meet demands made by Greece's international lenders in return for financial aid.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.