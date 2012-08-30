German finmin to meet Greek colleague Tuesday - source

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Aug 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will meet with his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday to discuss the country's progress with fiscal reforms set as a condition for international aid, a German government source said on Thursday.
Stournaras' visit comes 11 days after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras came to Berlin to ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for more time to implement the terms of Athens' international bailout.
Samaras made the same pleas in meetings with French leader Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker but received little indication that lender countries would be more flexible.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct