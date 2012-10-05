Merkel to meet Greek PM in Athens Tuesday - spokesman

BERLIN Oct 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will fly to Athens on Tuesday to meet Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras, her spokesman said on Friday, her first trip to
Greece since the euro zone debt crisis erupted there.
"It is a trip that of course happens to the backdrop of this
very difficult situation that Greece is going through right now,
the massive adjustment and reform measures that have shaped
Greece for the past two years," Merkel's spokesman Steffen
Seibert said.
"We see that the reform efforts have increased under the
Samaras government and we want to support that."
Samaras told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview
that Merkel was a "reliable support" for him and that they had a
"very positive relationship".