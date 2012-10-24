No decision made on giving Greece extra time - Asmussen

BERLIN Oct 24 No decision has been made to give
Greece an additional two years to reach its fiscal targets but
the troika of international lenders is making progress, European
Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Wednesday.
"So far there is no final agreement by the troika with the
Greek government. We are making progress in Athens, but we are
not there," Asmussen told German public broadcaster ARD. "If one
were to stretch the fiscal targets by two years, it would mean
the other euro zone states having to provide more financial
means."
A draft of agreed measures and targets between Greece and
its lenders obtained by Reuters showed that the austerity cuts
would be spread over four years as sought by Athens rather than
the two years originally envisaged under Greece's bailout.