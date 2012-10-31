Schaeuble says 'considerable progress' on Greece

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
BERLIN Oct 31 There has been "considerable progress" on negotiations with Greece but no agreement yet, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday after a telephone conference with euro zone finance ministers.
"There was considerable progress," Schaeuble told a news conference. He added he did not expect the euro zone finance ministers to receive the troika's report on Greece before November 11th or 12th.
Schaeuble also said that there had not yet been any concrete negotiations with Cyprus on financial assistance. He said he did not expect them to commence until 2013.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.