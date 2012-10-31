版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 22:38 BJT

Schaeuble says 'considerable progress' on Greece

BERLIN Oct 31 There has been "considerable progress" on negotiations with Greece but no agreement yet, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday after a telephone conference with euro zone finance ministers.

"There was considerable progress," Schaeuble told a news conference. He added he did not expect the euro zone finance ministers to receive the troika's report on Greece before November 11th or 12th.

Schaeuble also said that there had not yet been any concrete negotiations with Cyprus on financial assistance. He said he did not expect them to commence until 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐