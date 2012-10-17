Spain must decide whether to seek aid - German official

BERLIN Oct 17 Spain must decide whether it will
tap funds from the euro zone's new bailout facility and should
not look to Germany for guidance, a senior German official said
on Wednesday ahead of an EU summit where Spain's woes will be on
the agenda.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Spain
was on the right course with its reforms and reiterated Berlin's
support for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right
government.
"It is up to Spain to decide whether it wants to seek
support," the official said. "It is not Germany's role to give
Spain a red or green light."
The official said that, under planned institutional reforms
to help tackle the euro zone crisis, Germany could envision
central intervention in national budgets when they are in
violation of EU rules.