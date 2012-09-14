EU court would probe if ECB overstepped mandate-German FinMin

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
BERLIN, Sept 14 The European Court of Justice (ECJ) would have to investigate if the European Central Bank overstepped its mandate, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
"The ECB operations are for now within its mandate," the spokeswoman told a regular government briefing.
"Were the mandate to be exceeded, clarity would have to sought at the ECJ."
The ECB's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have stirred unease in Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and fear they will fan inflation.
The ECB's mandate is to maintain price stability.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind