Merkel says to urge Greece to stick with reforms

BERLIN Aug 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Thursday she would urge Greece's prime minister to stick with
tough reforms when they meet in Berlin on Friday while awaiting
a report from the 'troika' of international lenders on Athens'
progress.
"It is important for me that we all stay true to our
commitments and above all wait for the troika report to see what
the result is," Merkel told reporters before a dinner with
French President Francois Hollande at which the two leaders will
fine tune their stance towards Athens.
"But we will, and I will, encourage Greece to continue on
its path to reform, which has demanded a lot of the Greek
people," she said.
After Berlin, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will also
visit Paris on Saturday for talks with Hollande as part of a
charm offensive aimed at securing leeway in implementing painful
reforms in his country as a condition for the bailout.