版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 16:28 BJT

Merkel says EU banking deal secures German interests

BERLIN Dec 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed on Thursday an agreement clinched by EU finance ministers on giving the European Central Bank new powers to supervise euro zone banks and said Germany's key demands had been met.

"The importance of the deal cannot be too highly assessed... We succeeded in securing Germany's key demands," Merkel told the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.

Merkel also praised Greece's reform efforts and said she expected euro zone ministers on Thursday to approve the payment of a next tranche of loans for the crisis-racked country.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐