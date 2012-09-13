UPDATE 1-German president readies bailout treaty for final ratification

BERLIN, Sept 13 Germany's head of state on
Thursday signed his country's agreement to the euro zone's new
bailout fund but ratification will not be complete until the
government meets the conditions set by the top court.
President Joachim Gauck's signature removed one of the final
hurdles to ratification of the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), an important tool to stem the euro zone's three year debt
crisis. Germany is the only country in the 17-nation currency
bloc that has not ratified the ESM.
Ratification has been held up for months by complaints
against the ESM lodged with Germany's Constitutional Court,
which finally gave the green light on Wednesday, albeit on two
conditions.
"Federal President Joachim Gauck today issued the laws in
the so-called 'rescue scheme'," his office said in a statement,
adding that these laws included the fiscal compact for budget
discipline.
Gauck's office said formal ratification would not be
complete until the government had met the terms set by the
Constitutional Court, which has insisted in particular that the
German parliament be given veto rights over any increase in
Berlin's contribution to the 700 billion euro ESM.
"For the ESM treaty to legally enter into force, it still
requires ratification by the president," the statement said,
listing the specifications made by the court a day earlier.
The government may have to incorporate the court's
reservations, which were less onerous than many had feared, in
some form of addendum or protocol to the ESM treaty, although
this is not expected to take much time.