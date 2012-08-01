Banking licence for bailout fund is wrong-German EconMin

BERLIN Aug 1 Germany's Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler said on Wednesday he opposed granting a banking licence
to the euro zone's new bailout fund, saying this would stoke
inflation and relieve pressure on countries to reform their
economies.
Some euro zone governments say the fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), should receive a banking licence from
the European Central Bank that would allow it to buy virtually
unlimited amounts of debt, thus pushing down yields for heavily
indebted countries such as Spain and Italy.
"The chancellor (Angela Merkel), the finance minister
(Wolfgang Schaeuble) and I are all agreed that ... a banking
licence for the European Stability Mechanism cannot be the path
we take," Roesler told reporters.
"We do not want to take the path to an inflation union but
... to a stability union," he said.
Roesler, leader of the pro-business Free Democrats, junior
partner in Merkel's centre-right coalition, also said he
expected the European Central Bank to remain focused on its core
task of maintaining price stability in the euro zone.