2012年 9月 5日

German finmin: euro will be "bit more stable" next year

BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he believed the euro would prove a more stable currency next year but added that its troubles would not be over.

"Next year the euro will be a bit more stable and will cause fewer jitters on the financial markets but it still won't be in completely calm waters," he told Germany's Inforadio.

Schaeuble also said he expected the euro zone to still exist in the same form a year from now.

