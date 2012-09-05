German finmin: euro will be "bit more stable" next year

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma reports qtrly loss per share $1.36
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he believed the euro would prove a more stable currency next year but added that its troubles would not be over.
"Next year the euro will be a bit more stable and will cause fewer jitters on the financial markets but it still won't be in completely calm waters," he told Germany's Inforadio.
Schaeuble also said he expected the euro zone to still exist in the same form a year from now.
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Heidrick & Struggles reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results