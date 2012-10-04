German finmin says euro crisis states doing well except Greece

BERLIN Oct 4 With the exception of Greece, all
countries in the euro zone hit by the debt crisis have made good
headway on economic reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday.
"All of the countries which are in a programme, except
Greece, which is in a particularly difficult situation... have
made remarkable progress," Schaeuble told a conference.
"Even though they are not in a programme, what Spain and
Italy have achieved is grand," he added.
Schaeuble also said countries that make necessary efforts on
reforms can be given "more time" to repair their public
finances. Greece has asked its international donors for more
time to implement painful reforms but Germany and other euro
zone creditor nations have responded coolly to the request.
The euro zone is awaiting a report from the 'troika' -
comprising the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund - on the state of Greece's
economy before making further decisions on the country.