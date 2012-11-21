Schaeuble says euro zone, IMF agree on Greek debt buyback

BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday euro zone governments and the IMF
agreed on a Greek debt buyback programme among a series of
measures aimed at covering the country's financing needs.
Schaeuble also told reporters none of the measures under
consideration to help Greece would affect Germany's 2013 budget
plan and said the Bundestag lower house of parliament should be
able to vote on further aid for Athens by the end of next week.
"Additional measures are needed (for Greece) and we have
spoken about this intensively with the International Monetary
Fund. We agree essentially that the (financing) gap can and will
be filled, that a buyback programme of Greek debt on the market
will be carried out," he said.
Schaeuble was speaking after euro zone finance ministers and
the IMF failed for a second week to reach a deal to release
emergency aid for Greece.