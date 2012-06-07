UPDATE 1-German MPs pave way for fiscal pact, ESM approval

BERLIN, June 7 Germany's government and main opposition agreed on Thursday the outlines of a proposal for a European financial transaction tax, which could pave the way for parliament to approve a fiscal pact and permanent rescue scheme for the euro zone.

Two lawmakers, one from Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition and one from the opposition Social Democrats (SPD), said the deal had been reached by a parliamentary working group and would be discussed by party leaders next Monday.

"We have reached a breakthrough. The paper proposed by the finance ministry is a path to agreement on the main points," a senior MP from Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) coalition allies, Volker Wissing, told Reuters.

The SPD's Joachim Poss said the paper was an important step towards reaching agreement on the financial transaction tax.

The SPD has linked progress on the tax to their approval for the fiscal compact and the European Stability Mechanism. Merkel needs SPD backing to push the compact through parliament because she lacks the necessary two thirds majority.

With Britain and some other European Union members opposing a financial transaction tax - while some of them push for common euro zone bonds, which Merkel rejects - Germany will not be able to get such a tax imposed across Europe.

But the finance ministry paper which formed the basis for discussions includes the key point that if approval from all 27 EU members is not forthcoming, Germany would seek "stronger cooperation ... with as many other member states as possible".

This effectively means at least nine EU countries, the paper explained in a footnote.

As part of the government's drive to win the support of the SPD and the Greens for the euro crisis measures, a second working group is discussing proposals on growth and job-creation to complement Merkel's drive for fiscal austerity.