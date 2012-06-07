UPDATE 1-German MPs pave way for fiscal pact, ESM approval

BERLIN, June 7 Germany's government and main
opposition agreed on Thursday the outlines of a proposal for a
European financial transaction tax, which could pave the way for
parliament to approve a fiscal pact and permanent rescue scheme
for the euro zone.
Two lawmakers, one from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
centre-right coalition and one from the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD), said the deal had been reached by a
parliamentary working group and would be discussed by party
leaders next Monday.
"We have reached a breakthrough. The paper proposed by the
finance ministry is a path to agreement on the main points," a
senior MP from Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) coalition allies,
Volker Wissing, told Reuters.
The SPD's Joachim Poss said the paper was an important step
towards reaching agreement on the financial transaction tax.
The SPD has linked progress on the tax to their approval for
the fiscal compact and the European Stability Mechanism. Merkel
needs SPD backing to push the compact through parliament because
she lacks the necessary two thirds majority.
With Britain and some other European Union members opposing
a financial transaction tax - while some of them push for common
euro zone bonds, which Merkel rejects - Germany will not be able
to get such a tax imposed across Europe.
But the finance ministry paper which formed the basis for
discussions includes the key point that if approval from all 27
EU members is not forthcoming, Germany would seek "stronger
cooperation ... with as many other member states as possible".
This effectively means at least nine EU countries, the paper
explained in a footnote.
As part of the government's drive to win the support of the
SPD and the Greens for the euro crisis measures, a second
working group is discussing proposals on growth and job-creation
to complement Merkel's drive for fiscal austerity.