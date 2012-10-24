版本:
German finmin spox-Euro group hasn't decided on Greece

BERLIN Oct 24 Euro zone finance ministers have not yet received a report from Greece's so-called troika of international lenders and hence have not yet decided on whether to grant Greece more time to meet its targets, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said.

"The sole basis for the euro group's (euro zone finance ministers) decision over the second Greek programme is the troika report. We don't have this yet," he said.

