German FinMin tells Greek leftist no alternative to reforms

BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on
Monday there was no alternative to the tough austerity programme
being pursued by the conservative-led government in Athens.
"Minister Schaeuble has told Mr Tsipras unequivocally that
there is no alternative to the... implementation of the economic
adjustment programme. Minister Schaeuble urged Mr Tsipras to
back the path embarked upon," a ministry source told Reuters.
Tsipras, whose opposition leftist SYRIZA party leads opinion
polls in Greece, has led opposition to the spending cuts and tax
hikes that Germany has insisted on in return for billions of
euros in euro zone aid to stave off the country's bankruptcy.