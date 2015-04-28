Austria finmin hopes Greek debt team reshuffle brings progress

VIENNA, April 28 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling hopes Greece's new negotiating team will make
faster progress in debt talks with international creditors and
that negotiations do not go back to square one, he said on
Tuesday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled the
negotiating team after a meeting with euro zone finance
ministers last week brought little progress.
Schelling told reporters before a cabinet meeting that it
was "in order" for Tsipras to change the team, adding that "it
just has to be quick...I hope we don't start again at zero."
